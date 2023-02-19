Kannur emerges the hottest place in Kerala

February 19, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

It has been around three weeks into February, still one can feel the chill in the morning air and the searing heat during the peak of the day. As per the long period weather history of Kerala, harsh summer days are yet to begin in the State. But most weather stations in the State are recording between 34 0C and 37 0C

Though Punalur, Palakkad, and Vellanikkara in Thrissur are traditionally considered the hottest places in the State, there is a surprise contender this time. If the data from the newly installed Automatic Weather Stations (AWSs) are any indication, Kannur can be termed the hottest place in the State.

As per the data from the AWSs, Kannur airport and Irikkur recorded 40.3 0C and 40.6 0C respectively on February 14, over 4 0C above average. Besides Kannur airport and Irikkur, places such as Ayyankunnu, Chemberi and Aralam in Kannur too witnessed temperatures above 39 0C last week.

On the other hand, the temperature is yet to rise at an alarming rate in other places. A senior India Meteorological department (IMD) scientist told The Hindu: “we don’t have any previous records to compare the current temperatures as these places came into the IMD weather map for the first time this year with the installation of 100 AWSs. Most of the AWSs in the State are set up in entirely new locations. As per our preliminary analysis, we strongly feel that the interiors of Kannur are the hottest places in the State and so is the case with rainfall too,” said the scientist.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose said: “we don’t think this is for the first time that mercury soared above 40 0C in Kannur. Maybe this is the first time that we recorded it. We have been insisting that more weather observatories be set up in Kerala after the State started witnessing frequent weather aberrations and extreme climatic conditions. Kerala as a whole is turning into an urban heat island.”

“Conservation of waterbodies and enhancing the forest cover or greener areas in cities and towns alone will mitigate the impact of heat, which is a main factor even in deciding the rainfall in an area. Adopting eco-friendly design and construction is also imperative,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

Normally, the dry north-easterly winds blowing in from the interiors of Tamil Nadu mainly through the Palakkad and Punalur ‘gaps’ used to increase the maximum day temperature.