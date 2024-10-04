ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur Dussehra kicks off with cultural grandeur

Published - October 04, 2024 10:42 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurating the Kannur Dussehra organised by the Kannur Corporation at Town Square in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Kannur town transformed into a vibrant and colourful hub on Friday as the Kannur Dussehra celebrations, organised by the Kannur Corporation, began at the collectorate ground. The nine-day festival, which is expected to draw large crowds, was officially inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satheesan underscored the urgency of environmental preservation, connecting the theme of the festival to the global climate crisis. “If human health is to be preserved, the health of nature must also be safeguarded,” he said, referring to the festival’s slogan ‘Kaanam Dussehra, Karuthaam Bhoomiye’.

Mr. Satheesan stressed the importance of the ‘One Health’ concept, which advocates for the interconnected health of people, animals, and the environment. Highlighting the rapid acceleration of climate change, he warned that what took thousands of years in the past was now happening in just a few centuries.

Mr. Satheesan praised the organisers for incorporating environmental consciousness into the festival and expressed hope that the Kannur Dussehra would become a significant cultural event, on par with the famous Mysore Dussehra.

The inaugural ceremony, presided over by Kannur Mayor Muslih Madathil, saw former Mayor T.O. Mohanan deliver the keynote address. Among the dignitaries present were MP P. Santhosh Kumar and District Collector Arun K. Vijayan.

The cultural segment of the evening featured a Mohiniyattam recital by Kalamandalam Sinduja Nair, Kuchipudi performance by Devna Bijeesh, and a Bharatanatyam presentation by Tasha Anna Eapan. A musical night led by V. Vivekanandan was also held.

