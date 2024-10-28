Kannur district panchayat meeting descends into chaos amid calls for action against P.P. Divya

The first Kannur district panchayat meeting following the removal of P.P. Divya as district panchayat president descended into chaos on Monday (October 28, 2024) as Opposition members vocally demanded her expulsion and arrest in connection with the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The Opposition also called for a Vigilance inquiry into alleged corruption involving construction contracts awarded during Ms. Divya’s tenure.

The uproar began as UDF members, led by Thomas Vekkathanam, sought to introduce an emergency resolution. However, panchayat vice president Binoy Kurian, currently serving as the acting president, blocked the motion, citing procedural rules requiring a seven-day advance notice for resolution submissions.

A meeting of #Kannur district panchayat turned chaotic on Monday with the Opposition entering the floor demanding discussion on the allegations against P.P. Divya. The Opposition has demanded her resignation as district panchayat member



📹 Special Arrangement pic.twitter.com/6LvGpnp369 — The Hindu - Kerala (@THKerala) October 28, 2024

Protests intensified, with Opposition members insisting on Ms. Divya’s removal from the district panchayat and her arrest. They specifically targeted the scrutiny surrounding Carton India Alliance Pvt Ltd, the sole contractor for several projects since 2021, which reportedly received contracts exceeding ₹12 crore.

Allegations have emerged that the company, which specialises in pre-fabricated constructions, mismanaged funds in a facility built for stray dogs at Padiyoor. It has been claimed that the facility was budgeted for ₹63 lakh but only accommodates 50 dogs, despite claims of housing 100.

Furthermore, Carton India has secured contracts for the construction of 30 schools in the 2023-24 fiscal year and 46 schools in 2022-23.

Accusations of inflated costs have also been levelled against the company, with reports indicating that a billboard worth ₹57,000 was allegedly constructed at a cost of ₹3 lakh.

As the protests escalated, the meeting’s agenda was hastily completed, leading to its adjournment.