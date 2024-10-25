Kannur district medical team responds to Scrub Typhus cases in Mattannur

A team from the District Medical Office led by District Deputy Medical Officer Dr. K.C Sachin visited Mattannur following reports of scrub typhus, also known as flea fever. The visit included gathering information from the Mattannur Community Health Center and inspecting the house of a 64-year-old man in Mattannur who died from the disease earlier this month at Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur.

The team assessed the surrounding area and provided guidance on disease prevention, emphasising the importance of taking doxycycline tablets as prescribed by doctors. So far this year, 21 cases of scrub typhus have been reported at Maloor, Cheruthazham, and Thalassery, resulting in three fatalities.

Mr. Sachin said that scrub typhus was caused by a parasite named Orientia tsutsugamushi, which enters the human body through bites from chigger mites that inhabit rodents, squirrels, and rabbits. Symptoms typically manifest 6 to 21 days after a bite, with common indicators including fever, chills, headaches, and a distinctive rash that develops into an ulcer known as an ‘ash car’.

To aid diagnosis, the team said that discussing recent exposure to environments where fleas thrive could help clinicians identify scrub typhus, as its symptoms could mimic those of other diseases like dengue fever. “Confirmatory tests, including the Weil-Felix test and ELISA test, are used to diagnose the condition,” they added.

The team that included District Vector-Borne Disease Control Officer Dr. Shini K.K. and District Epidemiologist G.S. Abhishek had outlined preventative measures. These included controlling flea populations through insecticides and using protective clothing in infested areas. They said that early detection and treatment were crucial to preventing complications such as pneumonitis, myocarditis, or encephalitis.

The Mattannur Block Medical Officer has been tasked with implementing further preventative actions in response to the outbreak. Residents are encouraged to seek medical advice if they suspect exposure to the disease or exhibit symptoms.

