Kannur district hospital launches e-Health project

The Kannur district hospital has implemented the e-Health project, enabling online appointment booking for patients. Resident Medical Officer Dr. Suvin Mohan announced at a district panchayat meeting that appointments can now be made through the Health department’s web portal, eHealth Kerala, (https://ehealth.kerala.gov).

ADVERTISEMENT

Patients will be required to generate an ID number via the portal, which can be used to book appointments at any eHealth-enabled hospital. This move is expected to reduce congestion at the hospital’s outpatient department, allowing patients to take tokens at their convenience and avoid waiting in long queues for OP tickets. The project is currently in a trial phase.

District panchayat President P.P. Divya, who presided over the meeting, said that the hospital now serves over 3,500 patients daily, making it the busiest in the district. She emphasised the need to avoid outside volunteers, as they disrupt hospital services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The panchayat also approved several infrastructure projects, including a ₹1 lakh allocation for the development of a crematorium in Kolachery grama panchayat and ₹10 lakh for the construction of a smart anganwadi building in Kuttiyatoor grama panchayat. Besides, the district hospital helpdesk staff will receive a wage increase.

Meanwhile, construction deadlines for several schools in the district were extended, and the executive engineer was tasked with investigating safety concerns at Vengad School. Approval was granted for geriatric medical camps under the Department of Homeopathy.

The meeting concluded with a condolence message for late CPI(M) General Secretary and former Rajya Sabha member Sitaram Yechury.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.