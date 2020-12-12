Kerala

Kannur district all set for polls, says Collector

Health department officials and workers making a green protocol polling station in Kannur on Friday for the upcoming local body election.   | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

District Collector T.V. Subhash, who is also the District Election Officer, said Kannur was fully prepared for the local body elections on December 14.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said all poll preparations and security arrangements had been completed.

The district has 20,00,922 voters, including 9,31,400 men, 10,69,518 women and four transgender persons.

Elections will be held to 1,682 seats in Kannur district panchayat, 11 block panchayats, 71 grama panchayats, eight municipalities and the Kannur Corporation. The District Collector said 2,463 polling booths had been set up and 96 returning officers had been deployed.

Webcasting system has been set up in 940 problematic booths as per the directions of the Election Commission. In addition, video recording facilities had been set up in more than 500 booths and security personnel had been deployed there, he added.

In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, about 4,000 Health Department employees will be part of the polling process. The Collector said the distribution of special postal ballots for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine was in progress. Of the 7,746 voters on the Health Department’s list, 3,849 had already been issued special postal ballots.

