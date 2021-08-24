Kannur CPI(M) to hold unit meetings ahead of Party Congress

KANNUR

24 August 2021 22:04 IST

District committee conference in mid-December at Eripuram

Ahead of the CPI(M)’s 23rd Party Congress to be held in Kannur in April 2022, the district committee meeting has decided to hold the Kannur district convention in mid-December at Eripuram, Kannur.

It has been decided to hold branch meetings between September 10 and 30, local meetings in October and area meetings in November.

The meeting was presided over by P.Jayarajan, while Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan explained the decisions of the Central and State committees. District secretary M.V. Jayarajan explained the activities and future plans of the party in the district.

Central Committee members E.P. Jayarajan, M.V. Govindan, P.K. Sreemathi and K.K. Shailaja participated in the meeting.

Family reunions will be organised online. Families of martyrs and veterans would be invited to the inaugural meeting.

Lectures and public meetings on the “ Freedom struggle and the Communists” would be organised online in conjunction with 225 local conferences in the region.

The 18 area conventions in November would be held over two days. Cultural events, webinars and public meetings would be organised virtually.

All activities related to the conference would be conducted in compliance with the COVID protocol. The CPI(M) district committee appealed to all party members and workers to make the convention a success.