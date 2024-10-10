ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur Corporation to hold mega job fair in December

Published - October 10, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Corporation will organise a mega job fair, titled Global Job Fair, to provide career opportunities to professionally qualified candidates struggling to find suitable employment. An announcement in this regard was made by Shafi Parambil, MP, during the Kannur Dussehra celebrations at the collectorate ground on October 10 (Thursday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-day Global Job Fair, scheduled for the last week of December, will feature leading national and international companies, along with recognised recruitment agencies. It will offer opportunities across diverse sectors, including finance, administration, sales and marketing, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, food processing, manufacturing, construction, automobiles, textiles, media, journalism, communication, and creative jobs.

Mr. Parambil said that the fair would provide candidates with a unique opportunity to explore job prospects directly with employers and gain insights into the global job market. The event will also include a career expo, an education and career festival, stalls showcasing the global job market, presentations, face-to-face meetings with corporate leaders, and guidance for those seeking employment or studying abroad.

Job seekers with qualifications ranging from SSLC, Plus Two, ITI, diploma, degree, postgraduation, engineering, and nursing to other professional fields can participate in the event. The fair, which will see around 100 employers from India and abroad, aims to provide around 1,000 job opportunities to candidates with varying levels of experience.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The event is being organised by the Kannur Corporation in collaboration with Brand Bay Media Company. Interested candidates can register through the official website, [www.kannurglobaljobfair.com](http://www.kannurglobaljobfair.com).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US