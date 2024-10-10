GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannur Corporation to hold mega job fair in December

Published - October 10, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Corporation will organise a mega job fair, titled Global Job Fair, to provide career opportunities to professionally qualified candidates struggling to find suitable employment. An announcement in this regard was made by Shafi Parambil, MP, during the Kannur Dussehra celebrations at the collectorate ground on October 10 (Thursday).

The two-day Global Job Fair, scheduled for the last week of December, will feature leading national and international companies, along with recognised recruitment agencies. It will offer opportunities across diverse sectors, including finance, administration, sales and marketing, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, food processing, manufacturing, construction, automobiles, textiles, media, journalism, communication, and creative jobs.

Mr. Parambil said that the fair would provide candidates with a unique opportunity to explore job prospects directly with employers and gain insights into the global job market. The event will also include a career expo, an education and career festival, stalls showcasing the global job market, presentations, face-to-face meetings with corporate leaders, and guidance for those seeking employment or studying abroad.

Job seekers with qualifications ranging from SSLC, Plus Two, ITI, diploma, degree, postgraduation, engineering, and nursing to other professional fields can participate in the event. The fair, which will see around 100 employers from India and abroad, aims to provide around 1,000 job opportunities to candidates with varying levels of experience.

The event is being organised by the Kannur Corporation in collaboration with Brand Bay Media Company. Interested candidates can register through the official website, [www.kannurglobaljobfair.com](http://www.kannurglobaljobfair.com).

