HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannur Corporation set to launch project for free drinking water connections

October 03, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Corporation is all set to embark on an initiative to provide free drinking water connection to all households within its limits.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan said the project was being implemented under Phase 2 of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) project, and would be inaugurated at Chala on Wednesday.

He said the Kerala Water Authority would oversee the implementation of a ₹96.24-crore clean water supply initiative under the Amrut project.

The project involved laying pipes over a distance of 164 km across various zones within the Corporation. Once completed, the project will connect an additional 24,000 families to free drinking water services. This is apart from the total number of connected 31,601 households.

Application forms are available at the Corporation office and zonal offices.

The Mayor said the initiative aimed to make Kannur the first Corporation in the State to provide drinking water connection to every house within its jurisdiction. The project is scheduled for completion before March 31, 2024.

Mr. Mohanan said the construction of a sewage treatment plant, a crucial component of the Amrut Phase 1 project, was nearing completion. A trial run is scheduled shortly, marking a crucial step in enhancing the city’s sanitation infrastructure. Under the scheme, an amount of ₹3 crore has been allocated to provide free connections to households in Divisions 51 and 52, he added.

The Corporation was making strides in addressing the city’s parking needs with the near-completion of two multi-level car parking facilities, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.