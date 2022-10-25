Kannur Corporation launches work to remove legacy waste at Chelora

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 25, 2022 21:39 IST

Bringing huge relief to residents near the Chelora trenching ground from the stinking smell caused by burning of garbage, the Kannur Corporation began removing legacy waste from the site on Tuesday.

The work has been entrusted to a consortium of M/s Aravind Associates, Royal Western Project LLP, and Jan Aadhaar Seva Bhavi Sanstha.

According to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NITC), Chelora has 1,23,822 cubic meters of legacy waste.

Under the project, waste piled up at Chelora for the past 60 years will be removed, and an area of around 10 acres can thus be used for other purposes. Waste will be scientifically sorted through biomining. It will be separated using a special screener. The company will hand over the separated material to plastic or cement factories, while the remaining will be sent for recycling.

Two machines that have been deployed at the site can run up to 15 hours a day and sort around 1,000 cubic meters of waste per hour. The ₹8-crore project is expected to be completed in eight months.

Earlier, Mayor T.O. Mohan inaugurated the work in the presence of Kannur MLA Ramachandran Kadanapally and District Collector S. Chandrasekhar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the Corporation was undertaking development and welfare programmes with focus on health, hygiene, and cleanliness. He also said that steps would be taken to turn Kannur into a garbage-free city.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app