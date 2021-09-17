Kannur Corporation first in Kerala to vaccinate all above 18 years

Vaccination camps have been organized in the past few days at Jubilee Hall and various Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to give another chance to those who are reluctant to get vaccinated

Kannur Corporation became the first corporation in the Kerala State to provide the first dose of vaccine to all the residents who completed 18 years of age within its limit.

Out of the 1,57,265 people who needed to be vaccinated within the Corporation limits, the Corporation achieved its goal by vaccinating all people except those under 90 days of age who are infected with COVID-19 and those who were reluctant to be vaccinated.

Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan said that in addition to the residents of the Corporation area, many other guest workers, auto drivers, motor workers, freight workers, barber-beauticians, petrol pump employees, traders and business workers working in the Corporation area have been vaccinated during this period.

He said Kannur Corporation has been working tirelessly for the last few months for the goal of complete vaccination as part of COVID-19 prevention activities.

Although the vaccination camp at Jubilee Hall, which used to vaccinate thousands of people every day, was stopped without warning, the authorities were ready to relocate the vaccination camp at Jubilee Hall as a result of the continuous intervention of the district Administration and the Health Department led by the Corporation.

For this, the Councillors even held a dharna in front of the collectorate. All this was done for the common good only, he added.

Mr. Mohanan said the achievement was made possible by the willingness of the district administration and the district Health Department to approve the vaccine.