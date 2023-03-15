ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur Corporation finds place on Centre’s information access platform

March 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KANNUR

Kannur Corporation is the first civic body in India that is not on the list of smart cities but is part of IUDX platform

The Hindu Bureau

Information about the Kannur Corporation will now be available on Indian Urban Data Exchange (IUDX), a data collection platform launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

“This is for the first time that a city Corporation in the State has found place on the platform. At present, only 34 of the 100 smart cities have been included in it. The Kannur Corporation is also the first civic body in India that is not on the list of smart cities but is part of the IUDX platform,” said Mayor T.O. Mohanan.

He explained that collection of non-organic waste from households making use of a special app and a mapping project that provides all information about buildings within the Corporation limits have enabled the civic body to earn the achievement. The Corporation is also the first in Kerala to complete GIS mapping, which also includes road network app, WiFi locations, and electric vehicle charging stations.

IUDX is an initiative that allow cities in India to exchange data for the benefit of people. It will enable data providers and data beneficiaries, including local bodies, to use and share urban data.

If data is requested, it will be verified by the respective data provider. This will be helpful when it comes to utilising grants given by the Central government.

Accurate monitoring of existing data can help in addressing problems in to waste movement.

