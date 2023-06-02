HamberMenu
Kannur Corporation experimenting with biomined extracted soil to grow plants in trenching ground

It is also an effort to find out if the soil could be used for agricultural purposes, says Mayor

June 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Corporation on Friday began an initiative to turn a portion of the trenching ground at Chelora into a green paradise by planting saplings and using biomined extracted soil.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan kick-started the initiative by planting saplings of tapioca and papaya. He said it was a step ahead in making Chelora trenching ground rid of its bad reputation as a dumping yard. It was also an effort to find out if the soil extracted through biomining could be used for agricultural purposes, he added.

At present, there are around 20,000 cubic metres of biomined extracted soil at Chelora, a lot of which has been used to fill the trenching ground. The rest is now being experimented, said a Corporation official. The soil will be used for growing saplings over half an acre, he said.

