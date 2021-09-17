Kannur Corpn first in State to vaccinate all above 18

Kannur Corporation has become the first in its category in the State to administer the initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all the residents aged 18 and above within its limits.

Of the 1,57,265 persons eligible for immunisation within the corporation limits, the civic body achieved its goal by vaccinating all persons except COVID patients and those who refused to be vaccinated.

Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan said that in addition to the permanent residents of the corporation, temporary residents and those who travelled to the corporation limits for work such as guest workers, auto drivers, transport workers, petrol pump employees, traders and business workers were vaccinated during the period.

He said the corporation had been working tirelessly for the past few months to achieve the goal.

Mr. Mohanan said the achievement was made possible by the cooperation of the district administration and the Health Department.