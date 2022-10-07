Kannur Corpn. fines CPI(M) for polluting stadium during Party Congress

The Hindu Bureau Kannur
October 07, 2022 21:29 IST

Amid protests by the Opposition, the Kannur Corporation Council decided to fine the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] for polluting Jawahar Stadium, which was used for the 23rd Party Congress in April.

Mayor T.O. Mohanan said after the Party Congress, the stadium was filed with garbage, and that the Corporation had to employ workers to clean up the stadium. The work cost the Corporation ₹42,770.

