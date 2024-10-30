ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur Collector let down his former colleague: Venugopal

Published - October 30, 2024 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal addressing a United Democratic Front public meeting at Kottamaidan, Palakkad on Wednesday. The event was part of the campaign for the re-election of UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in the Palakkad Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

The AICC general secretary said Kannur District Collector Arun Vijayan did a volte face in his statement in connection with Naveen Babu’s death

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal said here on Wednesday that Kannur District Collector Arun Vijayan had acted with impropriety by making a deceased colleague a scapegoat. Mr. Venugopal said that the Collector did not have the right to continue in that position.

The Congress leader alleged that the Collector had done a volte face in his statement in connection with Additional Divisional Magistrate Naveen Babu’s death. “It was for the CPI(M) that the Collector did a somersault,” he said, adding that a section within the CPI(M) was carrying out a ‘cell rule’ in the State.

He said the United Democratic Front (UDF) was working for the byelection unitedly, and alleged that there was a deal between the BJP and the CPI(M) in the State for the past 10 years.

He said the CPI(M) going through its worst phase in history in the State. “Its destruction will be complete when the byelection results come out,” he said.

The AICC general secretary accused the BJP of trying to make Kerala yet another Manipur. “Palakkad has all sections of people living in perfect harmony. Those trying to divide them communally will be rejected,” he said.

