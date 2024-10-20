GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannur Collector abstains from official programmes, holds meeting with CM

Anticipating possible protests in connection with the death of Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu

Published - October 20, 2024 06:54 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan absented himself from official programmes on Sunday anticipating possible protests linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu. He also did not participate in an event held at Pinarayi A.K.G. Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Youth organisations had taken out a protest march to the Collectorate on Saturday.

However, the Collector met the Chief Minister at his residence on Saturday night. The meeting lasted over 20 minutes. The Collector’s visit to the Chief Minister’s residence came immediately after he gave his statement to Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A. Geetha in connection with the ongoing probe into the ADM’s death, indicating the urgency and seriousness of the situation.

Reports suggest that the report of the departmental inquiry into Naveen’s death will be submitted to the government within the next two days. Besides the Collector’s, Ms. Geetha has also recorded the statements of several other officials. The inquiry primarily focusses on the events before and after the ADM’s farewell meeting, possible delays in processing files for a petrol pump licence, and allegations of bribery in connection with this delay.

The statement of T.V. Prashanthan, who had submitted the application for getting approval for the petrol pump, was recorded by Ms. Geetha and the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

However, former Kannur District Panchayat president P.P. Divya, who is an accused in the case, is yet to be questioned by the police. Her anticipatory bail plea is scheduled to be heard by the court on Monday.

The police are expected to record the District Collector’s statement on Sunday itself.

There is growing demand for a comprehensive investigation into the role of the District Collector, with some calling for making him an accused in the case. The Collector held a meeting with the collectorate employees amid ongoing protests where details of the ADM’s death and related allegations were reportedly discussed.

