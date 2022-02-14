Kannur bomb attack: one taken into custody
Police question 30-odd people, check CCTV visuals
The police on Monday took into custody one person in connection with the death of Jishnu in a bomb explosion at Thotada here on Sunday evening.
Jishnu, a resident of Eachur, was killed when a crude bomb thrown at a wedding procession exploded. Police personnel probing the case said that over 30 people were questioned following the incident. After taking their statements and checking CCTV visuals, the police identified P. Akshay, a resident of Eachur, and took him into custody.
Another absconding
The police said that Akshay threw the bomb and his arrest would be registered soon. Others involved in the case would taken into custody and questioned. Another accused was absconding and a search was on, the police added.
Meanwhile, Jishnu’s body was taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Kannur, where the post-mortem examination was scheduled on Monday. According to local people, a scuffle between two groups on the eve of the wedding at the groom’s house led to the incident. However, the police suspect more reasons for the attack and are looking into further details.
