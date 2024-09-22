Kannur airport to launch solar project to cut energy cost, carbon footprint

In a bid to reduce energy costs and its carbon footprint, Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) is gearing up for the launch of a 4-megawatt (MW) solar project. The initiative aims to slash the airport’s electricity consumption and environmental impact by generating solar power on-site.

The solar plant, which will provide power from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., will reduce the airport’s reliance on external energy sources. Solar panels will be installed in the car parking area and surrounding spaces, offering dual benefits—generating clean energy while enhancing the airport’s infrastructure by providing shade for parked vehicles.

Officials estimate significant financial savings through the project, which is expected to become operational within the current financial year.

Managing Director of KIAL C. Dinesh Kumar expressed optimism stating that the initiative could set a benchmark for green energy adoption in the aviation industry, highlighting the airport’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The project aligns with broader efforts to promote clean energy as more industries and sectors look for ways to reduce their carbon footprints and increase energy efficiency

