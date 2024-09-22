GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannur airport to launch solar project to cut energy cost, carbon footprint

Published - September 22, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to reduce energy costs and its carbon footprint, Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) is gearing up for the launch of a 4-megawatt (MW) solar project. The initiative aims to slash the airport’s electricity consumption and environmental impact by generating solar power on-site.

The solar plant, which will provide power from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., will reduce the airport’s reliance on external energy sources. Solar panels will be installed in the car parking area and surrounding spaces, offering dual benefits—generating clean energy while enhancing the airport’s infrastructure by providing shade for parked vehicles.

Officials estimate significant financial savings through the project, which is expected to become operational within the current financial year.

Managing Director of KIAL C. Dinesh Kumar expressed optimism stating that the initiative could set a benchmark for green energy adoption in the aviation industry, highlighting the airport’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The project aligns with broader efforts to promote clean energy as more industries and sectors look for ways to reduce their carbon footprints and increase energy efficiency

Published - September 22, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / solar / carbon emissions

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.