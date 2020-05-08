Kannur airport all set to receive expatriates: Minister

The Kannur International Airport is equipped to accommodate the returning expatriates, Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran has said.

The Minister said the district administration and the airport authorities had taken all steps to receive expatriates arriving in Kannur for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The returnees must fully comply with the quarantine conditions and the government had put in place a comprehensive system to ensure that, he said. Though the passengers were returning after a series of health checks abroad, the possibility of infection could not be ruled out, he added.

Mr. Ramachandran said the first flight with passengers from Dubai would land at Kannur at 7.10 p.m. on May 12. As per preliminary reports, the Air India Express flight will have more than 170 passengers. A 20-members team would guide the passengers from the aircraft, ensuring social distancing norms.

After Health Department checks, those with COVID-19 symptoms will be shifted to an observation area. After immigration procedures, they will be taken to hospitals in ambulances.

Pregnant women, their partners, children under the age of 14 years, and older persons will be sent home. Those who cannot go home will be accommodated at government observation centres.

All passengers will be made aware of the dos and don’ts during the quarantine period. Special counters have been set up to gather necessary information to ensure their quarantine. The airport is equipped to disinfect passenger handbags and luggage.

KSRTC buses have been arranged for those travelling to other districts. Those placed under home surveillance may travel in their own vehicles. Taxi services too will be available at the airport.