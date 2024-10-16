GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannur ADM’s death: YC, BJP workers take out march to district panchayat president’s house

Published - October 16, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Police blocking BJP workers marching to district panchayat president P.P. Diviya’s residence in Kannur on Wednesday.

Police blocking BJP workers marching to district panchayat president P.P. Diviya’s residence in Kannur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Seeking a high-level probe and legal action against Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya against the backdrop of the unnatural death of Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, Youth Congress (YC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took out separate protest marches to her house at Irinavu in Kannur on October 16 (Wednesday).

Tension prevailed in the area as the protesters, who sought the resignation of Ms. Divya, tried to cross the police barricade and reach her house. The presence of around 200 Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers, apparently to block their political rivals, further tensed up the situation in the area which had witnessed frequent clashes between CPI(M) and BJP workers in the past.

Around 10 YC workers who attempted to jump over a compound wall near Ms. Divya’s house were instantly taken into police custody. A clash reportedly broke out between the protesters and the police as many refused to leave the spot and blocked nearby roads.

YC leaders including State vice president V.K. Shibina and district president Vijil Mohan who led the march said the State would witness strong agitations in the days to come till the resignation of Ms. Divya and a high-level probe was launched into the incident.

BJP workers alleged that the police were trying to protect Ms. Divya without registering any case against her. They said CPI(M) leaders were fabricating stories to save suspects.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:02 pm IST

