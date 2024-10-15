ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur ADM’s death sparks controversy, BJP calls for arrest of district panchayat president

Published - October 15, 2024 11:53 am IST - Kannur

BJP Kerala president K.Surendran criticises P.P. Divya for attending official farewell meeting of Naveen babu without invitation, suggesting that her presence was ‘a deliberate attempt to insult’ the ADM

The Hindu Bureau

Naveen Babu

The death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu has stirred political tensions, with BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran demanding the arrest of district panchayat president P.P. Divya.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), Mr. Surendran expressed shock over Mr. Babu’s death and attributed it to a campaign of harassment allegedly orchestrated by Ms. Divya.

Mr. Surendran criticised Ms.. Divya for attending the official farewell meeting of the ADM without an invitation, suggesting that her presence was “a deliberate attempt to insult” the ADM. “The district panchayat president was not invited to the meeting attended by the District Collector, which clearly indicates the intentional nature of her actions,” he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP leader alleged that Ms. Divya harboured animosity toward Mr. Babu due to his disapproval of her “misguided recommendations.” He further claimed that the ADM was wrongfully portrayed as corrupt, which may have contributed to his distress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“A case should be filed against Ms. Divya for inciting suicide and murder,” Mr. Surendran said.

Mr. Surendran also criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), accusing its leaders of “undermining the confidence” of government officials in Kerala.

“Many honest officers have faced such persecution that led them to take their own lives,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US