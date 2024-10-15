Kannur ADM’s death sparks controversy, BJP calls for arrest of district panchayat president

The death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu has stirred political tensions, with BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran demanding the arrest of district panchayat president P.P. Divya.

In a statement on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), Mr. Surendran expressed shock over Mr. Babu’s death and attributed it to a campaign of harassment allegedly orchestrated by Ms. Divya.

Mr. Surendran criticised Ms.. Divya for attending the official farewell meeting of the ADM without an invitation, suggesting that her presence was “a deliberate attempt to insult” the ADM. “The district panchayat president was not invited to the meeting attended by the District Collector, which clearly indicates the intentional nature of her actions,” he remarked.

The BJP leader alleged that Ms. Divya harboured animosity toward Mr. Babu due to his disapproval of her “misguided recommendations.” He further claimed that the ADM was wrongfully portrayed as corrupt, which may have contributed to his distress.

“A case should be filed against Ms. Divya for inciting suicide and murder,” Mr. Surendran said.

Mr. Surendran also criticised the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), accusing its leaders of “undermining the confidence” of government officials in Kerala.

“Many honest officers have faced such persecution that led them to take their own lives,” he said.