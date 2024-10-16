ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur ADM’s death: Kerala State Human Rights Commission registers case

Updated - October 16, 2024 01:16 pm IST - Kannur

The SHRC has directed the Kannur District Collector and the District Police Chief to investigate the complaint and submit their findings within two weeks

The Hindu Bureau

Naveen Babu | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case in connection with the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu who allegedly took his own life following allegations of corruption by Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya. The incident reportedly occurred after Ms. Divya accused Ms. Babu of corruption during an uninvited appearance at a farewell event organised for him by the staff.

The SHRC has directed the Kannur District Collector and the District Police Chief to investigate the complaint and submit their findings within two weeks. The case is scheduled for a hearing at the Kannur Government Guest House on November 19.

Kannur ADM Naveen Babu’s death: Family seeks action against district panchayat president

The complaint, filed by human rights activist V. Devdas, claims that the actions of the district panchayat president were “illegal” and demands compensation for Naveen Babu’s family, along with employment opportunities for his dependents.

