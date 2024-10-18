Kannur ADM’s death: BJP accuses Collector of conspiracy, demands that probe be transferred to Central agency

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (October 18, 2024) accused Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan of being complicit in the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

BJP district leader N. Haridas alleged that the Collector is “the primary conspirator”, labelling him as “the mastermind” behind the series of events leading to the ADM’s death. The BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the Collector’s alleged role, including an examination of his phone records.

Mr. Haridas claimed that the Collector “coordinated” the events leading up to the ADM’s death by orchestrating the farewell ceremony that turned controversial. He alleged that the Collector intentionally planned the programme according to the convenience of former district panchayat president P.P. Divya, who has been accused of abetment of suicide in the case.

According to the BJP leader, video footage from the event suggests that the Collector “showed visible support for Ms. Divya’s actions and that his involvement was deliberate.”

The BJP also raised questions about the presence of only one local news channel at the venue, implying that its attendance was part of a coordinated effort involving Ms. Divya, the Collector, and the channel itself.

Mr. Haridas said the Collector’s phone calls must be scrutinised to determine who invited the media to the event.

‘Discrepancies’ in probe

The BJP also pointed out “discrepancies” in the investigation, suggesting that there is doubt about the Kerala Police’s “impartiality.” The BJP has demanded that the probe be handed over to a Central agency, stating that the party does not “trust” the local authorities to conduct a fair inquiry.

The BJP further alleged that Prashanthan, who applied for the controversial petrol pump no-objection certificate and has been linked to bribery accusations against Naveen Babu, is “merely a scapegoat in a larger conspiracy.”

