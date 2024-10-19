Kannur ADM Naveen Babu’s death: Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue to probe circumstances that led to demise 

The Kerala government has ordered the Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue, A. Geetha, to investigate the “sequence of events leading to the loss of life” of the former Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kannur, Naveen Babu.

The accusations of corruption by P.P. Divya, former district panchayat president, Kannur, against Naveen Babu would fall within the inquiry’s ambit.

The inquiry will focus on whether Ms. Divya has produced any evidence to substantiate her serious accusations against Naveen Babu.

The politically tempestuous controversy surrounding the former ADM’s death by suspected suicide at his official quarters on October 15 is centred around Naveen Babu’s alleged illegal-gratification-motivated delay in issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Prasanthan, a private individual, for setting up a petrol pump at Chengala in Kannur district.

At a send-off meeting organised by the District Collectorate staff following Naveen Babu’s transfer to Pathanamthitta on October 14, Ms. Divya had allegedly insinuated that the ADM had a corrupt motive in inordinately delaying action on files.

Naveen Babu, with whom Ms. Divya shared the stage, looked visibly disturbed and was found dead hanging in his quarters the following day.

Political storm

Naveen Babu’s death triggered a public outcry and triggered a political storm that caught the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic. Front (LDF) government at its dead centre.

The CPI(M) removed Ms. Divya from her post and instituted a police investigation based on a complaint filed by Naveen Babu’s family.

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Ms. Divya of “highhandedness” and slammed the government for not arresting her on the charge of suicide abetment. Ms. Divya has moved the court for anticipatory bail.

Collector under scanner

The inquiry will also focus on the District Collector of Kannur, Arun K. Vijayan, who has come under public criticism for not dissuading Ms. Divya from “disparaging” the ADM at the latter’s farewell function. Ms. Geetha would record Mr. Vijayan’s statement.

Naveen Babu’s family had also raised grave accusations against the Collector and notified him that he was unwelcome at the ADM’s funeral in Pathanamthitta.

LDF service organisations had slammed Mr. Vijayan for “failing to protect” his subordinate and accused him of allowing Ms. Divya to make “unfounded charges” against Naveen Babu.

Ms. Geetha will also examine the file related to the NOC for the fuel outlet, perusing its movement, notings, and disposal time for any evidence of wrongdoing.

Ms. Geetha will also investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms. Divya’s allegedly uninvited arrival at Naveen Babu’s send-off function. She will record the statements of the Collectorate staff and other witnesses.

The police are investigating the accusation that a local television cameraman had covered the official function without sanction and shared the footage of Ms. Divya’s “incriminating insinuations” against Naveen Babu with television news channels as part of an alleged conspiracy to denigrate the officer publicly.

The CPI(M) leadership had censured Ms. Divya for her questionable conduct.