Kannur Additional District Magistrate found dead following corruption allegations

Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence at Pallikunnu on Tuesday morning (October 15, 2024), in what appears to be a case of suicide. Mr. Babu, who was due to be transferred to his native place Pathanamthitta, was found hanging at his house after he failed to board the scheduled morning train.

Relatives became concerned when Mr. Babu did not arrive at the train station as expected and alerted authorities in Kannur. Upon checking his residence, officials found him hanging, with initial reports indicating that his death might be linked to allegations of corruption levelled against him.

The controversy arose during his farewell meeting on Monday when Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya attended the event uninvited and openly accused ADM of corruption. Ms. Divya’s allegations centred on Mr. Babu’s alleged refusal to act on her recommendations and instead approving matters suggested by another source.

Speculation has arisen that these accusations might have contributed to the ADM’s distress. Further investigations are under way to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000. Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056.