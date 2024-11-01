ADVERTISEMENT

Kannur ADM Death: P.P. Divya released into police custody

Published - November 01, 2024 12:17 pm IST - KANNUR

Former president of Kannur district panchayat will be in police custody till 5 p.m. on Friday. Thalassery Principal Sessions Court is set to consider Divya’s bail plea

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court has released former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. into police custody until 5 p.m. on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

P.P. Divya, former president of Kannur district panchayat who is on remand in connection with the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, was released into police custody until 5 p.m. on Friday (November 1, 2024). Though the police had requested a two-day custody, the Kannur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Kerala permitted custody only till the evening.

Meanwhile, the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court is set to consider Ms. Divya’s bail plea. Naveen Babu’s family has also joined the case.

Ms. Divya’s lawyer is highlighting the statement of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan who has claimed that Naveen Babu admitted that he “made a mistake”. In the bail plea, it is also contended that the statement of the Collector was not investigated by the police.

