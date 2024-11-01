Kannur ADM Death: P.P. Divya released into police custody

P.P. Divya, former president of Kannur district panchayat who is on remand in connection with the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, was released into police custody until 5 p.m. on Friday (November 1, 2024). Though the police had requested a two-day custody, the Kannur First Class Judicial Magistrate Court in Kerala permitted custody only till the evening.

Meanwhile, the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court is set to consider Ms. Divya’s bail plea. Naveen Babu’s family has also joined the case.

Ms. Divya’s lawyer is highlighting the statement of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan who has claimed that Naveen Babu admitted that he “made a mistake”. In the bail plea, it is also contended that the statement of the Collector was not investigated by the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.