Kannur ADM death: P.P. Divya appears before police as per bail conditions

Thalassery Sessions Court, while granting her bail, had stipulated that P.P. Divya must report to police station every Monday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:57 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
P.P. Divya (file)

P.P. Divya (file) | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

Former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya appeared before the investigation team at the Kannur Town police station in Kerala on Monday (November 11, 2024) as part of the ongoing inquiry into the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu.

The Thalassery Sessions Court, while granting her bail on Friday (November 8, 2024), had stipulated that she must report to the police station every Monday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Ms. Divya complied, arriving before Inspector Sreejith Koderi at 10.10 a.m.

She was released from jail on Friday after a 10-day remand. She spent over 30 minutes at the police station on Monday, before leaving.

However, Ms. Divya refused to speak to the media and immediately got into her vehicle and left the place.

The special investigation team (SIT) is yet to decide on recording statements from Naveen Babu’s family members.

Kerala ADM death | A farewell, a death, and a political row

Under the new leadership of District Police Chief Ajith Kumar in the case, the statement of the District Collector has not been taken yet.

Some statements inappropriate: Jayarajan

During a meeting at Anjarakandy on Sunday, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan reiterated that while Ms. Divya’s remarks at the controversial farewell meeting were made with “good intentions”, certain closing statements were inappropriate and could have been avoided.

Mr. Jayarajan also noted that he accompanied Naveen Babu’s body to Pathanamthitta when the mortal remains were transported, emphasising that the party stands in support of his family.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:57 am IST

