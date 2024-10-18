GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannur ADM death: Kerala Opposition Leader asks whether District Collector aided interests of P.P. Divya

V.D. Satheesan blames Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan for ‘not stopping’ Divya from raising allegations of corruption against Naveen Babu at his farewell

Published - October 18, 2024 04:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan (file)

Kerala Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan (file) | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday (October 18, 2024) blamed Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan for “not stopping” Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya from raising allegations of corruption against the late Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu at his farewell meeting on October 14.

Mr. Satheesan asked whether the District Collector had changed the schedule of the meeting, which was initially planned in the morning, to evening in order to ensure the presence of Ms. Divya.

Kannur ADM’s death: BJP accuses Collector of conspiracy, demands that probe be transferred to Central agency

“The Collector should have stopped her from attending a meeting in which there was no invitation for her. At least, he should have stopped her while she was insulting Naveen at his farewell function by pointing out that it was an internal programme,” Mr. Satheesan told mediapersons here.

Naveen Babu, who was due to be transferred to his native place Pathanamthitta, was found hanging at his house in Kannur on October 15 after he had failed to board the scheduled morning train.

‘CPI(M) must apologise’

Mr. Satheesan accused the CPI(M) of having fabricated a corruption allegation against the official even after his death in order to protect Ms. Divya. “A scrutiny of the files [related to the no-objection certificate allotted by the ADM for a petrol pump] revealed that there was no corruption in it. The CPI(M) should tender an apology to his family and the people of the State for fabricating such a baseless allegation against him that resulted in his tragic death,” he said.

Published - October 18, 2024 04:17 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.