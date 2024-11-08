Kannur ADM death: Court grants bail to Kerala CPI(M) leader P.P. Divya

P.P. Divya, former Kannur district panchayat president and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader, was granted bail by the Thalassery Principal District Sessions Court on Friday (November 8, 2024) in the ongoing investigation into the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu.

Ms. Divya had been in custody at the Pallikkunnu Women’s Jail for the past 11 days and argued that her cooperation with the investigation justified her release on bail.

Judge K.T. Nisar Ahammed presided over the hearing and delivered the verdict, which followed the case’s adjournment on November 5.

The defence argued that there was circumstantial evidence suggesting Naveen Babu might have accepted bribes, which Ms. Divya claimed justified her remarks at the ADM’s farewell event. However, her counsel admitted that the speech could have been avoided. The court found this argument pivotal in its decision to grant bail.

Ms. Divya’s remand period was initially set to end on November 12, 2024 (Tuesday).

The prosecution presented a detailed remand report, accusing Ms. Divya of deliberate misconduct at Naveen Babu’s farewell event.

According to the report, Ms. Divya allegedly organised media coverage to capture her remarks, with claims that her intention was to publicly humiliate Naveen Babu. Videos of her speech, which were circulated on social media, reportedly caused severe distress to the ADM, who later took his own life.

Evidence presented by Ms. Divya’s defence included CCTV footage suggesting that Naveen Babu had met with a petrol pump applicant, T.V. Prashanth, who allegedly bribed him.

However, the prosecution countered, asserting that Ms. Divya’s attendance at the farewell event was premeditated and meant to undermine the ADM’s reputation. The prosecution also claimed that Ms. Divya’s actions were unprovoked, noting that other attendees had not been formally invited and that she had specifically arranged media coverage to capture the speech.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) took strong disciplinary measures against Ms. Divya, demoting her from her Kannur district committee position to branch member status, seen as a significant reprimand within the party. This decision, proposed by the Kannur district committee, was ratified by the CPI(M)’s State secretariat in an online meeting on Thursday (November 7, 2024).