GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kannur ADM death: Collector Arun K. Vijayan denies inviting P.P. Divya to Naveen Babu’s farewell event

His statement comes in response to questions from the media after P.P. Divya claimed in her bail petition that she attended the event based on the Collector’s invitation

Published - October 19, 2024 01:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan has clarified that he did not invite former district panchayat president P.P. Divya to the farewell event of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

His statement came in response to questions from the media on Saturday (October 19, 2024) after Ms. Divya had claimed in her bail petition that she attended the event based on the Collector’s invitation.

Mr. Vijayan said the farewell was organised by the staff council and not by him, adding that he was “not responsible” for inviting anyone to the event.

Kannur ADM Naveen Babu’s death: Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue to probe circumstances that led to demise 

He explained that he had sent a letter to Naveen Babu’s family not as an admission of guilt but to express his condolences and share in their grief.

Meanwhile, Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A. Geetha was recording the statement of Mr. Vijayan.

Following instructions from Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Mr. Vijayan was also relieved from his responsibility of investigating the circumstances surrounding Naveen Babu’s death.

Published - October 19, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.