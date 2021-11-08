Kannur | 4-year-old girl falls in septic tank, dies

A four-year-old girl, who accidentally fell into an under-construction septic tank, which was covered with water, died on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sanvya, daughter of Shamal Krisnan, who is a resident of Payyanur.

The accident took place at 11 am on Sunday when Sanvya went to play in the field with two other children. She accidentally fell into the septic tank, which was under construction in a field near her house.

The other children did not initially notice the girl had fallen into the tank. However, later while searching for Sanvya, they noticed the slipper near the tank and called for help.

The people rushed to the spot and immediately brought her out. The child was alive at this time. She was rushed to a private hospital in Payyanur and later to Kannur Government Medical College and Hospital in Pariyaram. But the child failed to respond to the treatment and died at 9 pm on Sunday.

Police conducted an inquest of the body and has registered a case.