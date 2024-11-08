ADVERTISEMENT

Kannangattu Kadavu bridge construction: compensation disbursal begins

Published - November 08, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KOLLAM

Steps for the construction of Konnelkadav bridge is also progressing, says MLA

The Hindu Bureau

Compensation disbursal to landowners displaced by the construction of Kannangattu Kadavu bridge began on Friday with Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, handing over the documents to beneficiaries at a meeting held at the chamber of the District Collector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The money was given to those who lost land, buildings, business establishments, and jobs as part of the land acquisition for the construction of the bridge and connecting roads. The bridge across the Kallada river connecting Munroe Thuruthu and West Kallada will be built using the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund.

For the project, 54.55 ars (01 acre 34.739 cents) of land was acquired, including 42.68 ars from Munroe Thuruthu village and 11.87 ars from West Kallada village. A total of 84 awards worth ₹4,41,68,598 were distributed.

Mr. Kunjumon said that once the bridge connecting Kollam and Kunnathur taluks becomes a reality, the transport facility to Munroe Thuruth will improve. He added that the steps for the construction of the Konnelkadav bridge is also progressing. District Collector N. Devidas presided over the function. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Munroe Thuruthu panchayat president Mini Suryakumar, West Kallada panchayat president B. Unnikrishnan, and other officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US