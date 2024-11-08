Kannangattu Kadavu bridge construction: compensation disbursal begins

Compensation disbursal to landowners displaced by the construction of Kannangattu Kadavu bridge began on Friday with Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, handing over the documents to beneficiaries at a meeting held at the chamber of the District Collector.

The money was given to those who lost land, buildings, business establishments, and jobs as part of the land acquisition for the construction of the bridge and connecting roads. The bridge across the Kallada river connecting Munroe Thuruthu and West Kallada will be built using the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) fund.

For the project, 54.55 ars (01 acre 34.739 cents) of land was acquired, including 42.68 ars from Munroe Thuruthu village and 11.87 ars from West Kallada village. A total of 84 awards worth ₹4,41,68,598 were distributed.

Mr. Kunjumon said that once the bridge connecting Kollam and Kunnathur taluks becomes a reality, the transport facility to Munroe Thuruth will improve. He added that the steps for the construction of the Konnelkadav bridge is also progressing. District Collector N. Devidas presided over the function. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Munroe Thuruthu panchayat president Mini Suryakumar, West Kallada panchayat president B. Unnikrishnan, and other officials were present.