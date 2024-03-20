ADVERTISEMENT

Kannan Warrier appointed KFRI Director

March 20, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Kannan C.S. Warrier

Kannan C.S. Warrier, chief scientist at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, has been appointed Director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi. Winner of the National Award of Excellence for outstanding research in forestry given by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dr. Warrier had his doctoral degree in forest genetics from the Forest Research Institute University, Dehra Dun.

A first rank holder in BSc and MSc in forestry from Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur, Dr. Warrier has more than 30 years of experience in forestry research. He was instrumental in the release of three productive clones of Casuarina or she-oak suitable for salt affected soils in Kerala. He holds one of the 17 Indian patents in forestry.

Dr. Warrier will join KFRI as its Director on April 20. The Director’s post has been lying vacant since Syam Viswanath left in September last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US