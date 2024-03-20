GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kannan Warrier appointed KFRI Director

March 20, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Kannan C.S. Warrier



Kannan C.S. Warrier, chief scientist at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, has been appointed Director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi. Winner of the National Award of Excellence for outstanding research in forestry given by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dr. Warrier had his doctoral degree in forest genetics from the Forest Research Institute University, Dehra Dun.

A first rank holder in BSc and MSc in forestry from Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur, Dr. Warrier has more than 30 years of experience in forestry research. He was instrumental in the release of three productive clones of Casuarina or she-oak suitable for salt affected soils in Kerala. He holds one of the 17 Indian patents in forestry.

Dr. Warrier will join KFRI as its Director on April 20. The Director’s post has been lying vacant since Syam Viswanath left in September last year.

