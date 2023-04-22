HamberMenu
Kannan Memorial Charitable Trust Award for Neeraj Siddarthan 

April 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Neeraj Siddarthan, Professor and Head of the Department of Haematology, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, has been selected for the seventh Kannan Memorial Charitable Trust Award. He has been selected for the award considering his contribution to research on haemophilia and service of haemophilia patients.

The award will be presented to him during the World Haemophilia Day observations to be held at Kannan Memorial Charitable Hall at Akkikkavu, near Kunnamkulam, on Sunday.

Padma awardees P. Nalini (Puducherry) and D. Dhananjay D. Sagdeo (Vivekananda Medical Mission, Wayanad,) will present the award which carries a purse of ₹20,000 and a citation.

There will be free haemophilia, physiotherapy and dental camps after the programme.

