Kannadippaya stall a major draw at Kerala Science Congress venue

‘Kannadippaya’, a traditional bamboo mat woven by tribal women in the State, turned out to one of the major attractions at the 35th State Science Congress in Idukki.

The stall exhibiting ‘Kannadippaya’ attracted both students and others at the venue, Mar Baselious College of Engineering in Kuttikkanam.

The mat is made of an inner layer of bamboo. It is smooth and polished like a mirror, and so thin that it can easily be rolled inside a bamboo clam.

Neeli Eluvatheriyil, a 60-year-old craftswoman from Palaplavu settlement near Venmony in Idukki, says it takes around 35 days to complete a ‘Kannadippaya’. “Many tribespeople in our settlement are experienced in making this variety of mat. However, a lack of demand for the product is the biggest hurdle for continuing the traditional practice,” she says.

“A special variety of bamboo known as ‘Njoonjeetta’ is used for crafting Kannadippaya,” she adds.

Ms. Eluvatheriyil says Ponmala Gopalan, a 85-year-old traditional Kannadippaya maker, is training the new generation in making the mat.

“The KFRI is trying to implement a mechanism for the making of Kannadippaya. The Department of Science and Technology under the Government of India already has allotted ₹2 crore to promote Kannadippaya, of which ₹85 lakh worth of equipment will be distributed to tribal society in Venmony soon. They will also be trained in using the equipment,” says A.V. Raghu, Principal Scientist, Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI).

“All documents have been submitted to the Central government to get Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the traditional craft item,” Mr. Raghu says.