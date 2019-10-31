Kanjirappally to host rubber complex

Kanjirappally, a village nestled in the rubber heartland of Kottayam, will soon become a hub of value-added rubber products with the region set to host the first rubber complex proposed by the government.

Officials said a three-member committee appointed by the government had identified a 200-acre property at Chittadi near here for establishing the complex.

The property, which falls within the limits of the Poonjar Assembly constituency, is priced around ₹2 lakh a cent.

Detailed report

Official sources said a detailed report listing out the advantages of the location had been submitted to the government for approval.

The authorities had earlier considered another property near Villani for the purpose but eventually zeroed in on the plantation at Chittadi considering its proximity to the major rubber producing areas at Thodupuzha, Pala, and Eratupetta and sufficient supply of water throughout the year, they said.

The land identification was carried out by a three-member team comprising the project general managers of KINFRA and the KSIDC and the general manager of the District Industries Centre, Kottayam.

The rubber complex is being established by Kerala Rubber Limited, a PPP model company, in which the government and its agencies will have a stake of 26%. Sanjay M. Kaul, managing director of KSIDC, holds charge as the managing director in-charge of the newly formed company.

Efforts are also on to bring in a major tyre manufacturing company as the main investor at the industrial park, which is envisaged to have common processing facilities for small-scale rubber producers.

The aim is to create an industrial complex manufacturing items ranging from balloons to tyre.

Proposal

A proposal for establishing the company at a cost of ₹200 crore was included in the State budget for the current fiscal to revive the crisis-ridden plantation sector in central Kerala.