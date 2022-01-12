Kanjirappally set to get sports school

KOTTAYAM

12 January 2022 22:57 IST

The project is expected to cost around ₹60 crore

Ending a long wait, the Government High School at Kunnumbhagam in Kanjirappally Is finally slated to be elevated to the status of a full-fledged sports school.

According to Govt Chief Whip Dr N. Jayaraj, who represents the Kanjirappally seat, the proposal in this regard had been under consideration for a long time and a final decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. A detailed project report was under preparation and steps would be taken to complete the project at the earliest

Advertising

Advertising

The project, to be implemented through the Kerala Infrastructure Industrial Fund Board, is expected to cost around ₹60 crore.

As per the plan, the existing building at the center of campus will be demolished and a new building will be constructed to accommodate Classes 5 to 10 as well as classes 7 to 10 of the sports school. The first phase of the new academic block was completed by using ₹1 crore from the MLA’s Asset Development Fund. The second phase of construction, which costs around ₹ 2 crore, too has begun at the school.