Kanjikuzhy ROB likely to open in November

In a major boost to the track doubling works in the 18-km stretch between Ettumanoor and Chingavanam in Kottayam, the Railway overbridge (ROB) across NH 183 at Kanjikuzhy is slated to be operational in November.

Officials said the works on the structure are on the final stages and weather permitting, it would be thrown open to traffic by the first half of next month. “The concreting of the top slab is almost complete and this will be followed by construction of the crash barriers and surface carpeting works,”’ said an official.

The 46-meter long and 14-meter wide bridge will have footpaths and crash barriers on both sides.

The Railway had commenced works on the project in June last year but it ran into delays from time to time.

On completion of the bridge, the Railways plan to set up two additional track underneath while the existing track will be used for shunting operations.

Meanwhile, officials said the ROB in Kanjikuzhy would be followed by the reconstruction of another ROB along the Mother Teressa Road near the Rubber Board. The authorities have already commenced works to relocate the pipeline network that passes through the existing bridge ahead of dismantling the structure.

The cumulative cost for rebuilding the ROBs at Kanjikkuzhy and Rubber Board, is estimated to be ₹16 crore.

Land acquisition

Meanwhile, the Revenue authorities are soon set to complete the much-delayed acquisition of land in the Ettumanoor – Chingavanam corridor.

While about 70 percent of the total area required had been acquired much earlier, the authorities recently decided to expedite the acquisition of 3.9 hectares of land lying across the Athirampuzha, Perumbaikkad and Muttambalam villages by invoking the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (Larra Act) -2013

According to sources, it would take the Railway at least 24 months to complete the works on the stretch as against the earlier deadline of March 31, 2020.

Doubling the railway tracks in the 18-km stretch between Ettumanoor and Chingavanam is crucial in completing the double-lining of the 620-km Mangaluru Junction-Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram Central corridor.