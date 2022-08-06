Kanjikuzhy panchayat in Kerala to be ‘on song’ with national anthem this I-Day

August 06, 2022 19:02 IST

Entire residents to sing national anthem on August 15 morning

From Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to changing display pictures on social media accounts to the Tricolour, India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day with fervour. Adding to the buzz is a special initiative by the Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat in Alappuzha which plans to have its entire residents sing the national anthem on August 15 morning.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat president Geetha Karthikeyan and vice president M. Santhoshkumar said family members would sing the national anthem in their homes at 8 a.m. "There are around 10,000 families in the panchayat. The local body will distribute printouts of the national anthem to all households," the statement said.

Message of oneness

Officials said the initiative has been planned to spread the message of oneness. Besides singing the national anthem, the Tricolour will be hoisted in all houses from August 13. The flags are being made by Kudumbashree units in the local body. Residents will be provided national flags at ₹30 per piece. The flags will be distributed under the aegis of respective ward members.

As a curtain-raiser to the Independence Day celebrations, rallies will be organised in all the 18 wards of the panchayat on August 11.