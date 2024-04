April 05, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kanjikode, celebrated its 34th anniversary with a variety of programmes on Friday. P.K. Vasisht, general manager and unit head of Instrumentation Ltd, Palakkad, inaugurated the celebrations. Instrumentation deputy manager P.N. Unnikrishnan was the special guest. Socialite Malar Vasisht gave away the prizes.

