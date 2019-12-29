Kanjikkuzhy Railway overbridge set to open to traffic this week

In a major boost to the track doubling works in the Ettumanoor and Chingavanam corridor, the Railway overbridge (RoB) along NH 183 at Kanjikkuzhy is set to be thrown open to traffic this week.

According to officials, works on the structure are over while the curing period of the concrete slabs will end by Tuesday.

“The mandatory interval for the concrete works connecting the road and the bridge to get set will be over in a couple of days and the structure will be declared operational soon afterwards,” said an officer.

Footpaths

The 46-metre long and 14-metre wide bridge will have footpaths and crash barriers on both sides.

The Railways commenced works on the project in June last year but it ran into delays due to several reasons.

On completion of the bridge, the Railways plan to set up two additional tracks underneath while the existing track will be used for shunting operations.

Second RoB

Meanwhile, the authorities have expedited the works for the second RoB along Mother Teresa Road near Rubber Board headquarters.

The works are progressing here to relocate the pipeline network of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) that pass through the existing structure.

The cumulative cost for rebuilding the RoBs at Kanjikkuzhy and Rubber Board RoBs, is estimated to be ₹16 crore.

The completion of the construction of two bridges in Kottayam is expected to give major boost to the doubling works as the State Government has already handed over entire land acquired for the Ettumanoor-Chingavanam corridor.

Doubling works

Doubling works in the stretch have gathered pace with works progressing in six different locations along the stretch.

According to sources, it would take the Railways at least 24 months to complete the works on the stretch as against the earlier deadline of March 31, 2020.

The doubling works along the stretch involves clearing of a couple of rocky hills at Muttambalam and strengthening of the marshy ground between Kodoor and Chingavanam.