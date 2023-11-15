Kandala bank case: ED questions Bhasurangan, family members

November 15, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on November 15, 2023 began interrogating N. Bhasurangan, the ousted CPI leader and former president of the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank in Thiruvananthapuram.

The daughter and the son of Mr. Bhasurangan have also arrived at the ED office in Kochi on the day for interrogation. The three arrived around 11 a.m. at the Kochi office of the agency. The ED had questioned Mr. Bhasurangan in the case on Monday too.

The ED suspects that an amount to the tune of ₹101 crore was siphoned off from the bank between 2015 and 2021 when Mr. Bhasurangan was at the helm of the affairs of the bank. The investigation agency had carried out raids at the office and residences of those suspected to be involved in the case.

