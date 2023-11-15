HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kandala bank case: ED questions Bhasurangan, family members

ED suspects that about ₹101 crore was siphoned off from the bank between 2015 and 2021 when Mr. Bhasurangan was at the helm of the affairs

November 15, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
N. Bhasurangan, former president of Kandala Service Cooperative Bank, arrives at the ED office in Kochi on November 15, 2023.

N. Bhasurangan, former president of Kandala Service Cooperative Bank, arrives at the ED office in Kochi on November 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

 

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on November 15, 2023 began interrogating N. Bhasurangan, the ousted CPI leader and former president of the Kandala Service Cooperative Bank in Thiruvananthapuram.

The daughter and the son of Mr. Bhasurangan have also arrived at the ED office in Kochi on the day for interrogation. The three arrived around 11 a.m. at the Kochi office of the agency. The ED had questioned Mr. Bhasurangan in the case on Monday too.

The ED suspects that an amount to the tune of ₹101 crore was siphoned off from the bank between 2015 and 2021 when Mr. Bhasurangan was at the helm of the affairs of the bank. The investigation agency had carried out raids at the office and residences of those suspected to be involved in the case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.