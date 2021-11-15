K.Ananthagopan takes over as TDB president

Manoj Charalel was sworn in as member

K.Ananthagopan was sworn in as president, Travancore Devaswom Board and Manoj Charalel as member at a function held at the TDB headquarters here on Tuesday.

Devaswom secretary S.Gayatri Devi administered the oath of office.

Mr.Ananthagopan said he would strive to maximise the efficiency of the Board and ensure transparency in its functioning. He said the activities of the board would be taken forward after assessing the financial situation.

Mr.Ananthagopan said his first priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The TDB president and member have been appointed for a period of two years each.

Food Minister G.R.Anil, MLAs Mathew T.Thomas and Jineeshkumar, TDB member P.M.Thankappan, former TDB presidents N.Vasu and A.Padmakumar and Devaswom Commissioner B.S.Prakash were among those present.

The first meeting of the new board took place after the swearing- in ceremony.